In conversation with Youssou N’Dour

Youssou N’Dour is a singer, politician and entrepreneur from Senegal.

One of the most popular figures ever to come out of Africa, he is commonly known for singing the trilingual song "7 Seconds" with Neneh Cherry, which topped the charts in several countries and won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Song of 1994.

He is also the owner of a major private media group in Dakar and a TV station in Senegal.