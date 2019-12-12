The need to customise medicines for African patients
The University of Cape Town's drug discovery and development centre H3D is trying to customise drugs for Africans, particularly to treat malaria, tuberculosis and anti-microbial resistance.

Prof Kelly Chibale says that it currently takes many years to develop drugs, and while they are imported to Africa, they are not being tailored with Africans in mind.

