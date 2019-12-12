The need to customise medicines for African patients

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The need to customise medicine for African patients
The University of Cape Town's drug discovery and development centre H3D is trying to customise drugs for Africans, particularly to treat malaria, tuberculosis and anti-microbial resistance.
Prof Kelly Chibale says that it currently takes many years to develop drugs, and while they are imported to Africa, they are not being tailored with Africans in mind.
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-50756252/the-need-to-customise-medicine-for-african-patientsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window