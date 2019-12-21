Star Citizen: Is this £200m game too ambitious?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Star Citizen: Is this £200m game becoming too ambitious?
Video game Star Citizen is one of the biggest crowdfunded projects ever, raising nearly £200m ($250m).
It is a game with ambitions to build an entire universe to act as its users’ playground, but it has been in development since 2012 and still is nowhere near finished. So what is going on?
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak has been in search of the brains behind Star Citizen.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
21 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-50729366/star-citizen-is-this-200m-game-becoming-too-ambitiousRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window