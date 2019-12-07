'Toe-to-toe with a billionaire bully'

Media player
Vernon Unsworth reacts after losing lawsuit against Elon Musk
A US jury has said that Elon Musk did not defame a British caver who helped in last year's rescue of trapped Thai schoolboys by calling him a "pedo guy".
Vernon Unsworth and his lawyer Mark Stephens spoke outside court after the verdict.
07 Dec 2019
