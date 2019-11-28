Banned US teenager: 'I'm not scared of TikTok'

Media player
Feroza Aziz: I'm not scared of TikTok
Chinese-owned social network TikTok has apologised to a US teenager who was blocked from the service after she posted a viral clip criticising China's treatment of the Uighur Muslims.
The firm said it had now lifted the ban, maintaining it was due to 17-year-old Feroza Aziz's prior conduct on the app - and unrelated to Chinese politics.
Speaking to the BBC, Ms Aziz said she wasn't "scared of TikTok".
28 Nov 2019
