Eel lights up Christmas tree and other news
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Electric eel lights up Christmas tree and other news

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak look at some of the best technology stories of the week including:

  • Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their current roles at Google's parent company, Alphabet, but will remain on the firm's board
  • Transport police in Australia have rolled out artificial intelligence cameras to identify drivers using their phones on the road
  • An electric eel is powering decorations next to his tank at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 06 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Lotus Evija: The £2.2m electric hypercar