Eel lights up Christmas tree and other news

Video

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak look at some of the best technology stories of the week including:

Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their current roles at Google's parent company, Alphabet, but will remain on the firm's board

Transport police in Australia have rolled out artificial intelligence cameras to identify drivers using their phones on the road

An electric eel is powering decorations next to his tank at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga

