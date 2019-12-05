Lotus Evija: The £2.2m electric hypercar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lotus Evija: The £2.2m electric hypercar

The Lotus Evija will be the first all-British electric hypercar.

The company says it will be the most powerful production car in existence with the capability of accelerating from 0-186mph (0-300km/h) in "significantly" less than nine seconds, and with a maximum speed of more than 200mph.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 05 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Taking Nasa's space buggies for a spin