Space rocket erupts during pressure test
SpaceX prototype rocket ruptures during testing in Texas

SpaceX's prototype rocket known as Mk1 experienced a major failure during pressurisation testing on Wednesday.

It was revealed by CEO Elon Musk in September when he outlined the timeline for his Starship program meant to transport people and cargo to the Moon and Mars.

After the incident, Musk said the company would no longer fly the Mk1 and would instead develop a different version.

  • 21 Nov 2019
