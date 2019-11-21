Space rocket erupts during pressure test

Media player
SpaceX prototype rocket ruptures during testing in Texas
SpaceX's prototype rocket known as Mk1 experienced a major failure during pressurisation testing on Wednesday.
It was revealed by CEO Elon Musk in September when he outlined the timeline for his Starship program meant to transport people and cargo to the Moon and Mars.
After the incident, Musk said the company would no longer fly the Mk1 and would instead develop a different version.
