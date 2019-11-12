Media player
The fake video where Johnson and Corbyn appear to endorse each other
A fake social media video where Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn endorse each other for prime minister has been posted online in an attempt to show the potential of so-called 'deepfake' videos to undermine democracy.
The video, by research organisation Future Advocacy, used Artificial Intelligence (AI) and an impressionist to make the candidates' clips appear as real as possible.
12 Nov 2019
