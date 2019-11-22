Solar energy breakthrough and other news
BBC Click's Kitty Knowles looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Iran enforces a near-total internet blackout following protests against rising petrol prices leaving almost 80 million people without online access
- LG tests 25 of its Cloi robots at Seoul’s National University Hospital as part of a three month trial. The bots will provide video support to young patients
- Heliogen, a Bill Gates backed startup, claims a breakthrough in its solar energy technology which uses computer vision to position a field of mirrors to concentrate energy at temperatures of over 1,000C (1,832F)
