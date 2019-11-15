Life-like Russian androids and other news

Video

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

Disney officially enters the streaming market but customers reported technical issues, with many unable to connect. The company said demand had exceeded their highest expectations

Google is to be investigated in the US over its access to large amounts of medical records, without the need to notify patients. Google said it was happy to cooperate with the inquiry

A life-looking android designed to show over 600 facial expressions has been developed by Russian company Promobot

