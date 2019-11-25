5G: Could it reduce our ability to predict storms?

Media player
5G: Could it reduce our ability to forecast hurricanes?
The roll-out of 5G mobile data has begun, but the European Space Agency and other meteorologists are worried that the frequencies allocated for it could interfere with their ability to predict hurricanes and other weather patterns.
A mobile industry group has previously said the claims are “unfounded”.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
25 Nov 2019
