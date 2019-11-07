The 'Bloodhound' aiming to break the land speed record

Media player
The 'Bloodhound' supercar aiming to break the land speed record
The Bloodhound is half race car and half space ship, and a team from the UK are hoping it will eventually be the world's fastest car.
It clocked 501mph on Wednesday, during a series of tests in South Africa. But it is still at least a year off attempting to break the land speed record of 763mph (1,228km/h).
And the British-built straight-line racer is designed to be capable, ultimately, of reaching 1,000mph.
The BBC met Bloodhound's driver, RAF pilot Andy Green, to find out how the car works and what driving it feels like.
07 Nov 2019
