I followed my father's advice...

Video

Serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia and his brother have made more than $1bn selling technology companies they built from scratch in India.

Bhavin Turakhia puts his success down to a core message that his father drummed into the siblings throughout their childhood.

Filmed and edited by series producer Dougal Shaw. Additional filming by Andy Carter.

Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.