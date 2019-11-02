Night Mode: Which phone camera comes out on top?

Video

Apple, Huawei and Google all promise that their latest flagship phones take better photos in low-light conditions.

Each offers its own version of Night Mode that lets photos be taken in near-darkness.

BBC Click's Chris Fox put three of the latest devices - Apple's iPhone 11 Pro, Huawei's Mate 30 Pro and Google's Pixel 4 - to the test.

