Death Stranding: A game you might hate and love
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Death Stranding: A game you might hate and love

Sam Porter Bridges has a mission - delivering packages to people living in bunkers in a United States which has experienced a catastrophic event.

Starring The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus as Sam, the game is the latest release from legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima, who was also behind the Metal Gear Solid series.

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak reports.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 08 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Death Stranding: A reaction to 'Trump and Brexit'