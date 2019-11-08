Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Death Stranding: A game you might hate and love
Sam Porter Bridges has a mission - delivering packages to people living in bunkers in a United States which has experienced a catastrophic event.
Starring The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus as Sam, the game is the latest release from legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima, who was also behind the Metal Gear Solid series.
BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak reports.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
08 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window