A smart toothbrush and other travel tech

From a smart electric toothbrush which aims to improve the user's brushing to a wearable UV sensor which also tracks pollen count, pollution levels and humidity, the BBC Travel Show’s Lucy Hedges looks at some of the latest gadgets.
06 Nov 2019
