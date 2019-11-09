Berlin Wall VR: ‘Looking into my grandma’s eyes’

Media player
Berlin Wall VR: ‘I was looking into my grandma’s eyes’
Descendants of those who experienced the rise and fall of the Berlin Wall have been given the chance to step inside photographs and be transported back to virtual recreations of their families’ stories.
The virtual reality project used hundreds of photos to reconstruct 3D models.
The Berlin Wall divided the German city from 1961 to 1989.
BBC Click finds out more.
09 Nov 2019
