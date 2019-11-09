Urchinbot could help ocean clean-up and other news

Media player
Urchinbot could help ocean clean-up and other tech news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- UK drone pilots have until the end of November to register with the Civil Aviation Authority
- US researchers say they have 3D-printed skin containing blood vessels
- An UrchinBot which could eventually help in ocean clean-ups is unveiled
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
09 Nov 2019
