US comedian Jim Meskimen's deepfake video
US comedian Jim Meskimen has used his impressionist skills to help create a deepfake video.

Deepfakes are fake videos of others created using machine learning.

Meskimen recorded a video of 20 different impressions.

Over 20,000 images for each face were used to train the system and create the deepfake video.

BBC Click finds out more.

  • 05 Nov 2019
