Why is CoD Modern Warfare 2019 controversial?
The latest Call of Duty (CoD) game comes under the spotlight, amid controversy surrounding the game's inclusion of a terrorist attack in London and a mission involving a child in combat.
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak reports.
03 Nov 2019
