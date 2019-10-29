Internet 'father' Vint Cerf on challenges ahead

Media player
Internet 'father' Vint Cerf on future challenges ahead for the web
As the Internet marks 50 years, its co-founder Vint Cerf, tells BBC Click of his concerns for the future and challenges ahead for the web.
Mr Cerf, vice president and chief internet evangelist for Google says the Internet initially created many jobs and made sharing information easy but there are now concerns about censorship and how it is being used to spread misinformation.
How does he believe the future will unfold for his creation?
