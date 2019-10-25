Using 'stalkerware' to spy on a colleague's phone
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Using 'stalkerware' to spy on a colleague's phone

BBC's cyber-security reporter Joe Tidy opens his phone to software commonly used by abusive partners to spy.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Oct 2019