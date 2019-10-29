Media player
Three things women need to know about for 2030
Amy Webb is a renowned futurist - she looks back at the past and scours data to figure out what might be round the corner. These are the three things she thinks are most important for us to know about right now, to help make 2030 a better place.
29 Oct 2019
