Rover-drone combo hope to spot and destroy mines

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rover-drone combo hope to spot and destroy landmines
A landmine detecting rover with a drone is being developed by researchers at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.
In the future the two devices will work together to help safely locate and destroy the explosive devices.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
23 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-50045250/rover-drone-combo-hope-to-spot-and-destroy-landminesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window