Rover-drone combo hope to spot and destroy mines
A landmine detecting rover with a drone is being developed by researchers at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.

In the future the two devices will work together to help safely locate and destroy the explosive devices.

BBC Click finds out more.

  • 23 Oct 2019
