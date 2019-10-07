Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
AI could become 'an enemy of the human race' warns expert
Leading artificial intelligence expert Dr Stuart Russell warns in his new book, Human Compatible: AI and the Problem of Control, that AI could become "an enemy of the human race".
Dr Russell told BBC Radio 4's Today the danger is not that AI will develop consciousness, but that it will become "too competent" at fulfilling objectives which human's have not fully thought through.
-
07 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-49961002/ai-could-become-an-enemy-of-the-human-race-warns-expertRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window