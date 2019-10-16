Media player
Why scientists are ‘listening’ to the Matterhorn
In 2003 an extremely large, unexpected, rock fall on the Matterhorn mountain caused evacuations and a temporary halt to climbing.
It sparked the creation of PermaSense, a project designed to learn more about the mountain’s movements, which has since generated many years of data.
BBC Click finds out more.
16 Oct 2019
