Turning the John Wick movies into a video game

Video

John Wick's blend of super-choreographed gunplay and Keanu Reeves's charisma has so far spawned three movies and now a video game.

The game, John Wick Hex, translates the film's fast paced combat into a top-down strategy game.

BBC Click's Mark Cieslak finds out more and talks to the creator of the game, Mike Bithell.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick