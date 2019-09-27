Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Can AR goggles make swimming more fun?
Augmented reality goggles that can help swimmers track their swim time and distance have been put to the test by BBC Click's Chris Fox.
The Form swim goggles were developed by former competitive swimmer Dan Eisenhardt, while UK firm Swim AR is working on a similar device that can clip on to any pair of goggles.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
Camera: Joe Allen
-
27 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window