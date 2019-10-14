Media player
How tech changed the way DreamWorks animates
DreamWorks Animation has made blockbusters ranging from Shrek to Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon.
As computer processing power has improved it has allowed artists to make changes in almost real-time and add a greater level of detail to their films.
BBC Click finds out more.
Footage courtesy of DreamWorks Animations.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
