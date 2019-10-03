The fashion that lets you feel music
Twin bloggers Hermon and Heroda lost their hearing when they were children but new clothing using haptic sensors means they can enjoy a night out dancing to music.

Special software captures the music, interprets it and then transforms it into touch data which is sent wirelessly to their shirts.

BBC Click finds out more.

