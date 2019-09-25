Gymnastic robot smoothly twists and somersaults

Media player
Boston Dynamics Atlas robot twists and somersaults
US robotics firm Boston Dynamics has developed new techniques to let its Atlas robot blend together the movements of gymnastic routines more smoothly.
The company has also just released another one of its machines - the robo-dog Spot - for use by industry for the first time.
25 Sep 2019
