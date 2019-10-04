Smart glove treats osteoarthritis and other news
Smart glove treats osteoarthritis and other news

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at the week's best technology stories including;

  • The European Court of Justice ruled that courts in the EU can order Facebook to remove users comments that have been deemed illegal.
  • Elon Musk unveiled Starship, a shuttle intended to carry crew and cargo to the Moon, Mars and Beyond.
  • Osteoarthritis patients are testing out the world’s first smart glove for at-home treatment thanks to a pilot scheme with hospitals in Madrid.

  • 04 Oct 2019
