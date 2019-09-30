Media player
Will virtual clothes transform how we shop?
The London College of Fashion is exploring how "mixed reality" could change online shopping habits with technology that allows you to try on clothes "virtually".
Its smartphone app is able to create a detailed virtual avatar of the user allowing them to see what clothes will look like on them.
BBC Click finds out more.
30 Sep 2019
