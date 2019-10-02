The new high-tech way to recycle old clothes

Video

A Swedish recycling mill has developed a new way to reprocess old clothes.

Used cotton fabrics are separated and "de-dyed" to remove colour before being turned into a pulp called circulose.

The pulp is dried and then sold to textile companies to make thread. Garments made using this process can be recycled several more times.

With some 80 billion items of clothing produced globally each year, there is a huge potential for recycling.

