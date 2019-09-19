Fishing waste turned into biodegradable bioplastic
Fish waste-based alternative to plastic wins Dyson Award

A biodegradable bioplastic made from red algae and waste products from the fishing industry has won the UK section of the 2019 James Dyson Award.

Created by Lucy Hughes, MarinaTex is an alternative to the single-use plastics such as those used in sandwich packets.

BBC Click’s Lara Lewington reports.

