The cheat hackers ‘ruining’ gaming for others

Video

Hackers around the world, often teenagers, are making thousands by creating and selling games cheats to a growing market.

The most recent survey suggests that around a third of gamers admit to using them to improve their chances online.

Cyber-security reporter Joe Tidy went to play a game with a cheat hacker to find out how the 17-year-old makes thousands of dollars a month through his underground business.

Last week, in China, four alleged hackers were arrested for similar offences.

Cyber-security reporter: Joe Tidy

Video journalist: Harriet Bradshaw