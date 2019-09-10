Hands-on with iPhone 11 and 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro: Hands-on with Apple's new devices

Apple has unveiled its iPhone 11 range of handsets, which feature more cameras than before and a processor that has been updated to be faster while consuming less power.

But it did not launch a 5G model, and some rumoured features were missing.

The BBC's Dave Lee went hands-on with the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, to share his first impressions.

