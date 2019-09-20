Robotic fish aims to scare invasive species
Video

Robotic fish to scare invasive species and other news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • An ex-Google engineer, who worked with the US military programme Project Maven, calls for ban on "killer robots" in war zones
  • An algorithm designed to spot bullying on Twitter has a 90% accuracy rate say researchers
  • A robotic fish has been designed to frighten the invasive Mosquitofish and reduce their ability to reproduce

