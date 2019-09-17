Rebellion's Sniper Elite VR game previewed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rebellion's Sniper Elite VR game previewed

Rebellion, the developers behind Sniper Elite have developed a virtual reality version of their World War II sniping simulator.

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at a demo of the game using a PSVR rig.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 17 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Dementia app aims to spark chats about the disease