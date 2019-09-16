Media player
How bacteria could make fashion more eco-friendly
A new process to dye clothes using bacteria could bring environmental benefits. The secret is a bacterium called streptomyces coelicolor.
The process uses much less water to colour clothes and reduces the amount of harmful waste that can be associated with traditional dying methods.
BBC Click finds out more.
16 Sep 2019
