How tiny satellites may change weather forecasting

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How tiny satellites could transform weather forecasting
CubeSats are small enough to fit into the spare space around rocket payloads meaning they are a more affordable alternative to conventional satellites.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
12 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-49552894/how-tiny-satellites-could-transform-weather-forecastingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window