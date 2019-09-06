Lego droid orchestra performs Star Wars
Lego droid orchestra performs Star Wars and other news

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Co-founder and chief executive of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has his own account on the service briefly hacked
  • A British inventor delivers a letter from the UK mainland to the Isle of Wight using a jet-powered suit
  • Conductor and programmer Sam Battle recreates the iconic Star Wars theme with Lego droids

  • 06 Sep 2019
