Video

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

Co-founder and chief executive of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has his own account on the service briefly hacked

A British inventor delivers a letter from the UK mainland to the Isle of Wight using a jet-powered suit

Conductor and programmer Sam Battle recreates the iconic Star Wars theme with Lego droids

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick