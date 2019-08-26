Media player
Inside the selfie factory for influencers
A pop-up shop in west London is helping people fill their social media pages with colourful selfies.
The Selfie Factory charges would-be influencers £10 an hour to take photos against a variety of backgrounds.
The BBC's Chris Fox visited the store and asked founder Will Bower whether Instagram was about to be flooded with thousands of similar selfies.
26 Aug 2019
