Inside the selfie factory for influencers
A pop-up shop in west London is helping people fill their social media pages with colourful selfies.

The Selfie Factory charges would-be influencers £10 an hour to take photos against a variety of backgrounds.

The BBC's Chris Fox visited the store and asked founder Will Bower whether Instagram was about to be flooded with thousands of similar selfies.

  • 26 Aug 2019