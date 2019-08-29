Dementia app aims to spark chats about the disease
Video

An estimated 850,000 people in the UK have dementia. It affects memory, spatial awareness and facial recognition.

Dementia First Hand is a new virtual reality app which aims to educate people about and raise awareness of dementia.

BBC Click finds out more.

  • 29 Aug 2019
