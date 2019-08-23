Could your face be your passport?

Media player
Facial recognition technology aims to cut passport queue times
Millions of passengers pass through UK airports every year, and those numbers are projected to double by 2050.
New technology has been developed that uses a combination of facial recognition technology and your mobile phone in a bid to speed up the immigration process.
The UK Home Office and Border Force are considering using the technology in the future.
The BBC's Simon Browning has been to test it out.
