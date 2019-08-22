Contactless cards could get fingerprint upgrade

Video

New technology that could give a further layer of security when using a bank card has been trialled.

A fingerprint reader is built into the card itself. It stores the details of your fingerprint and checks it is you using the card each time you make a purchase.

Cards using this biometric system could be rolled out as soon as next year and may enable you to make purchases up to the value of your credit limit.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick