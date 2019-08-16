Robotic Buddhist priest joins temple and other news

Video

BBC Click’s LJ Rich looks at some of the week’s best technology stories including:

Concerns were raised about the use of facial recognition technology after the Financial Times revealed it was being used by a property developer in London

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano becomes the first person to DJ in space with music streamed to a cruise ship of clubbers

A robotic Buddhist priest is now available for sermons at Kyoto’s Kodaiji Temple in Japan in the hope the android will help attract more people to the essence of Buddhist teachings

