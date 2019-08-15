How reliable is AI at telling us about ourselves?
Video

An art project is looking at how machines might perceive the world compared to humans.

While the Kronos Quartet perform, the artificial intelligence (AI) Sight Machine uses algorithms to read the musicians' genders, ages and emotions.

A projection of what the AI is interpreting is displayed behind the musicians, but how reliable is the AI in what it sees?

