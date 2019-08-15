Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How reliable is AI at telling us about ourselves?
An art project is looking at how machines might perceive the world compared to humans.
While the Kronos Quartet perform, the artificial intelligence (AI) Sight Machine uses algorithms to read the musicians' genders, ages and emotions.
A projection of what the AI is interpreting is displayed behind the musicians, but how reliable is the AI in what it sees?
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
15 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window