Hands on with Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 smartphones

Samsung has unveiled two versions of its pen-enabled Galaxy Note 10 smartphones - one of which has a huge 6.8in (17.3cm) screen.

The South Korean firm botched the launch of the Galaxy Fold and has said there had been "weak sales momentum" for its Galaxy S10 range.

So it is hoping the new products can help turn its fortunes around, as Rory Cellan-Jones reports.

